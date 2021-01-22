Gigi Hadid has finally revealed her and Zayn Malik's daughter's name

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik welcomed the birth of their daughter in September 2020. Now, nearly four months after the arrival of their firstborn, the couple has revealed her name. Gigi and Zayn have decided to call their daughter Khai.



Gigi debuted the unique name in a subtle way. The model added "khai's mom" to her Instagram bio on January 21.



"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn wrote on September 23. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," he added. "Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."



Hours later, new mom Gigi too posted another glimpse of the couple's daughter. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the 25-year-old wrote. "So in love."



The model has kept her fans up to date with her motherhood experience but have maintained privacy and not revealed the face of the baby.



A few days back, Hadid had also revealed the moment she had realised that she was pregnant with her first child. It was a day before she walked for Tom Ford in February 2020.

Gigi and Zayn first started dating in 2015 but broke up in early 2019 only to rekindle their romance later that year.



In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together—which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show.'