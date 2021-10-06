'Stillwater': Matt Damon's suspense headed for a digital release

Hollywood actor Matt Damon's film 'Stillwater' will be realsed on Blu-ray, DVD, and also have an OTT release with never-seen-before content and behind-the-scenes material, reports claim.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has reportedly confirmed the official dates for the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release of the Matt Damon-led suspense film 'Stillwater'.

After releasing in theaters in the States in July, 'Stillwater' will now be released digitally on October 12. However, the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film will be out on October 26.

Written and directed by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy, 'Stillwater' revolves around Bill Baker--a man who lands in a foreign land trying to prove the innocence of his daughter Abigail Breslin. The film, which is loosely based on the true story of Amanda Knox, is set partly in Marseilles.

'Stillwater' also stars Camille Cottin.

For this writing project, McCarthy is sharing the writing credits with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré. The film's co-produced by McCarthy along with Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King and Liza Chasin.

Meanwhile, Jeff Skoll, David Linde, Robert Kessel and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda have served as executive producers in 'Stillwater'.

