Sarah Jessica Parker reveals Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That, release date

The 'Sex and the City' girls are (almost) back!

On Monday, HBO shared that the sequel to the iconic tv series, 'And Just Like That' will be premiering this December.

The reboot stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Also, through an announcement video, Sarah Jessica Parker aka Carrie Bradshaw gives fans a glimpse into what goes on behind-the-scenes on the series' New York-based set.

"Hello from New York City, Fifth Avenue, shooting as we speak the next chapter of ‘Sex and the City’, or as we like to call it, ‘And Just Like That’, with some beloved friends," Parker could be heard saying.

Reportedly, the new series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte 'as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s'.

Other actors like Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will be part of the new series. The only person not returning for the reboot is original cast member Kim Cattrall.

'Sex and the City', which ended in 2004, has been adapted on screen as a two-part film franchise released in 2008 and 2010 respectively. And, a prequel series 'The Carrie Diaries' featuring Anna Sophia Robb that premiered in 2013.