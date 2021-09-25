Sarah Jessica Parker mourns Willie Garson: I will miss everything about you

Sarah Jessica Parker is in 'unbearable pain' as she, and the rest of the world, mourn the loss of her 'Sex and the City' co-star, Willie Garson.



On Friday, Parker took to her Instagram handle to share a touching tribute to Garson, who died on Tuesday after being sick for a short while. However, People Magazine has reported that Garson was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

In the caption of the carousal of photos that SJP shared on her Instagram account with Garson, she recalled all of life's trials and tribulations that the duo have shared together: both on screen and in real life.



"It's been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ," she wrote.

"Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface. My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa," she continued.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City' while Willie Garson was seen as her sidekick Stanford Blatch, concluded her heartfelt note with this: "These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around'. "Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP."

For HBO Max's revival series of the iconic show, 'And Just Like That...', Garson had started work already and was photographed on sets last July.

Apart from 'Sex and the City' TV show, Willie Garson appeared in two SATC movies and will also be seen in the upcoming revival, ‘And Just Like That....’



He was also seen in episodes of ‘NYPD Blue’, ‘Melrose Place’, ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Mr. Belvedere’. Willie also acted in ‘White Collar’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’. As for movies, he featured in ‘There's Something About Mary’, ‘Being John Malkovich’, ‘Kingpin’ and ‘Groundhog Day’.