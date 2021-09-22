‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson dies at 57

‘Sex and the City’ actor Willie Garson, 57, is no more.

Best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s sidekick Stanford Blatch, Willie died of a short illness.

Willie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, according to People.

There are reports that the actor was struggling with cancer but there is no proof that the illness was the cause of his death.

Apart from Sex and the City TV show, Willie garson appeared in two SATC movies and will also be seen in the upcoming revival, ‘And Just Like That....’

He was also seen in episodes of ‘NYPD Blue’, ‘Melrose Place’, ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Mr. Belvedere’. Willie also acted in ‘White Collar’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’. As for movies, he featured in ‘There's Something About Mary’, ‘Being John Malkovich’, ‘Kingpin’ and ‘Groundhog Day’.

Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a light for everyone in his universe. He created one of HBO's most beloved characters and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/EPU4skdLL3 — HBO (@HBO) September 22, 2021 ×

Willie Garson's son shared a heartbreaking message: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I’m glad you shared you're [sic] love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Willie Garson's son posts tribute on IG: "I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own." pic.twitter.com/OQGWmy6SeC — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 21, 2021 ×

Many of his celebrity friends including his Sex and the City co-stars shared sweet tributes on his death.

