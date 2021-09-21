Tom Hanks & Laura Dern to host ‘A Night In the Academy Museum’ TV special

In an interesting update, ABC and The Academy has joined hands to promote the upcoming launch of The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. It will have Tom Hanks and Laura Dern as hosts of the primetime special, who also happen to be the museum’s board of trustees.

‘A Night In the Academy Museum’ will feature Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren as they explore the magic and artistry of the movies and give fans a peek into the exhibits at the museum, which opens September 30.

The special will air October 12.

A Night In the Academy Museum is produced by Herzog & Company in association with Show Shop and directed by Linda Mendoza. Mark Herzog and Frank Garritano serve as executive producers.’