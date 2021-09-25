Daniel Craig shares his thoughts on James Bond takeover, and the word is 'bitter'

Daniel Craig has said goodbye to his most iconic role of 007, but now Craig is sharing his feelings about the next James Bond who takes over the chair.



In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Craig jokingly shared about being “incredibly bitter” when a new 007 will be announced after his upcoming movie, 'No Time To Die', his last as the iconic character.



The actor told Norton that he believed 2015’s 'Spectre' would be his final-time playing the iconic secret agent, Nonetheless, he is finally moving on after 'No Time To Die' role.



“I thought that was it. And I’m really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do [No Time to Die],” the star said, “because we’ve sort of wrapped up a lot of the stories. And just a chance to come do one more was wonderful.”



Talking further, he shared how emotional it was to say goodbye, noting that playing Bond was 16 years of his life.



"It’s been incredible to do these films," he said. "It’s very emotional. I’m glad I am ending it on my own terms. I’m grateful to the producers for letting me do that. But I sure miss it."



''I’ll probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over.'' He Joked.



Talking about the release of the film after an 18 months delay, he said, ''It's a big deal. We originally closed down Times Square and then nothing.''



''We're in a brilliant position now as the studio held its nerve about a cinema release. It would have been a tragedy if it had been streamed.''



Craig, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek was also present at the Norton show, and while talking to the host, the cast didn't reveal anything about the plot. ''It’s shrouded in mystery because we’ve been delayed for so long and we were worried about it getting out so we locked it down," they said.



“We haven’t shown it to anyone, but we are confident it is very good, and we want people to experience it in the cinema. There’s a lot going on in the movie, but I don’t want to give anything away. I can say we start where ‘Spectre’ left off, Madeleine and Bond have gone off into the sunset… and then as usual the s**t hits the fan!”



Recently, a new video has emerged online featuring Daniel as he emotionally bid farewell to his role as James Bond. As per reports, A new Apple TV documentary, 'Being James Bond” includes footage from Craig’s last moments on set.



‘No Time To Die’ will release in theatres worldwide including India on September 30.