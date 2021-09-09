Matt Damon wanted to get a tattoo that Heath Ledger had, so he did

Other than being two amazing artists, Hollywood actors Matt Damon and Heath Ledger also seem to have the exact same tattoos.



In an cover-story interview with a global magazine, Damon shared that the late actor's tattoo artiste was a friend of his and that he had promised to get inked from him should he choose to get one. And when his wife said 'let's get tattoos', he called that friend--Scott Campbell--up.

Initially, he got a tattoo of his wife's name Luciana on his body but then decided that he just 'Heath had'.



"There is a friend of ours who did all of Heath Ledger's tattoos and I told him if I ever got a tattoo, he was my first phone call... I said, 'Scott, what's that one?' And he goes, 'I have no idea — I think that's just some shit that Heath squiggled.' And I went, 'That's the one I want,'" Damon was quoted as saying.



"So we both have that. It's like a little creative little blessing. It's like an angel that looks over all these names that are on the arm," added the 'Good Will Hunting' star.

While sharing an anecdote from the sets of 'The Patriot' that was narrated by a hair stylist, Damon reportedly said, "She said he hated sitting still so much 'that by the time I got the wig on and I set it and everything, and I'd finished, he'd get up and there would be a sculpture of bobby pins that he'd done.'"



"He was really sensitive. This stuff just flowed out of him. He was really special," concluded the 'Stillwater' star.