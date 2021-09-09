Oscars: Sundance winner 'Hive' sent as Kosovo’s International Feature entry

Sundance Film Festival winner feature ‘Hive’ from writer-director Blerta Basholli has been submitted for this year’s International Feature Oscar by Kosovo.

The Albanian-language drama is based on the true story of Fahrije (Yllka Gashi), who, like many of the other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo.

In order to provide for her struggling family, she pulls together the other widows in her community to launch a business selling a local food product. But the men in the village condemn Fahrije’s efforts to empower herself and the women around her, starting a feud that threatens their newfound sovereignty — and the financial future of Fahrije’s family.

‘Hive’ will release in New York on November 5 at Film Forum and at Los Angeles’ Laemmle’s Royal Theatre on November 12.

Watch Hive trailer here: