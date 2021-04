The Oscars 2021 is just a few days away and this year Chadwick Boseman is one of the frontrunners in the Best Actor category for his work in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. The late actor could even make history by becoming the first African American to posthumously win in the category.

As the cinemas biggest night approaches, we made a list of actors who’ve taken home the big awards posthumously.

Here is the list of famous posthumous Oscar winners: