/From blue waters to desert sands: All about India-Japan military ties and defence agreements

Recent defence cooperation between India and Japan has included the participation of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ship Yudachi in the International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam and the MILAN naval exercise in February 2026, as well as the Dharma Guardian joint military exercise held the same month. Bilateral collaboration in defence equipment and technology has also advanced, highlighted by the signing of a Memorandum of Implementation in November 2024 for the transfer of the UNICORN Mast technology.