Ed Sheeran threatens to quit music if he loses copyright lawsuit: 'I find it really insulting...'
Ed Sheeran has stated that he will quit music if he loses the copyright infringement lawsuit filed by the heirs of Ed Townsend, co-writer and composer of Marvin Gaye's song "Let's Get It On."
Ed Sheeran has reportedly said that if he loses the ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit, he will quit music for good. The suit has been filed by the heirs of Ed Townsend, co-writer and composer of Marvin Gaye's song "Let's Get It On." They allege that Sheeran unlawfully used the "heart" of the song in his hit "Thinking Out Loud" by copying its "harmonic progressions," "melodic and rhythmic elements," and "repeating it continuously" throughout his song. Sheeran, however, has denied the allegations and argued that Gaye's song only contains routine elements that are not unique or protectable. The lawsuit specifically focuses on the musical building blocks of Gaye's song, rather than its lyrics or overall feel.
"If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping," Sheeran said as per the Daily Mail when he was asked what he feels about the impact on him.
"I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it," he added.
Townsend, who was a singer, songwriter, and lawyer and also wrote the 1958 R&B doo-wop hit "For Your Love," passed away in 2003.
Sheeran has earlier said that this type of litigation is damaging to the songwriting industry and that claims are being made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking the case to court, even if there's no basis for the claim. He pointed out that coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify.
He has said that he has received encouragement from other performers who share his concerns about litigation resulting from their songwriting, though he has not named anyone.