Ed Sheeran threatens to quit music if he loses copyright lawsuit: 'I find it really insulting...'

Ed Sheeran has reportedly said that if he loses the ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit, he will quit music for good. The suit has been filed by the heirs of Ed Townsend, co-writer and composer of Marvin Gaye's song "Let's Get It On." They allege that Sheeran unlawfully used the "heart" of the song in his hit "Thinking Out Loud" by copying its "harmonic progressions," "melodic and rhythmic elements," and "repeating it continuously" throughout his song. Sheeran, however, has denied the allegations and argued that Gaye's song only contains routine elements that are not unique or protectable. The lawsuit specifically focuses on the musical building blocks of Gaye's song, rather than its lyrics or overall feel.

"If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping," Sheeran said as per the Daily Mail when he was asked what he feels about the impact on him.