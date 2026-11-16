/2027 Grammy nominations announced: RAYE tops with 11 nods, Rosalía follows with nine | Full list

The race for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards has officially begun, with the nominations bringing several major surprises. British singer-songwriter Raye leads the pack this year with a staggering 11 nominations across a range of categories. Spanish singer Rosalía follows closely with nine nods, while country music stars and pop favourites have also made a strong showing.
Announced on Monday, November 16, the nominations feature some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean and Ella Langley.
Langley, Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert and Olivia Rodrigo have received seven nominations each. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have secured six nods apiece.
It will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ABC, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Final-round voting to decide the winners runs from Dec. 10, 2026, to Jan. 7, 2027.
Here are the nominees in the major categories, as announced by the Recording Academy.
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Album of the Year
- Phoebe Bridgers, Lost Weekend
- Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving
- Ella Langley, Dandelion
- Bruno Mars, The Romantic
- RAYE, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.
- Olivia Rodrigo, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
- ROSALÍA, Lux (Complete Works)
- Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl
Record of the Year
- Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”
- Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”
- Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
- RAYE, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”
- ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor, “Berghain”
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
- Tame Impala With JENNIE, “Dracula”
Song of the Year
- ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor, “Berghain”
- Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”
- Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
- Taylor Swift, “I Knew It, I Knew You”
- Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”
- Bruno Mars, “Risk It All”
- RAYE, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Best New Artist
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- SIENNA SPIRO
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving
- Ariana Grande, petal
- Bruno Mars, The Romantic
- RAYE, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.
- Olivia Rodrigo, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”
- Bruno Mars, “Risk It All”
- RAYE, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”
- ROSALÍA, “Sauvignon Blanc”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Lady Gaga, Doechii, “Runway”
- Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”
- RAYE, Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony”
- Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, “The Life of a Showgirl”
- Tame Impala, JENNIE, “Dracula”
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Zara Larsson, “Blue Moon”
- Madonna, “Danceteria”
- RAYE, “Life Boat”
- Slayyyter, “Dance...”
- Tinashe, “Too Easy”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Madonna, Confessions II
- Robyn, Sexistential
- Skrillex, Soma
- Slayyyter, Wor$t Girl in America
- Tame Impala, Deadbeat
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Fred again.., Jamie T, “Lights Burn Dimmer”
- Madonna, “I Feel So Free”
- Slayyyter, “Crank”
- Tame Impala, “My Old Ways”
- Tinashe, “Melatonin”
- Underscores, “Music”
Best Rap Album
- Busta Rhymes (and J Dilla), Dillagence II
- Cardi B, Am I the Drama?
- Rapsody, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops
- Don Toliver, Octane
- Wale, Everything Is a Lot.
- Ye, Bully (Deluxe)
Best R&B Album
- Chris Brown, Brown (The Chocolate Edition)
- Alex Isley, When the City Sleeps
- Kehlani, Kehlani
- PJ Morton, Saturday Night
- Jill Scott, To Whom This May Concern
Best R&B Solo Performance
- Beyoncé, “Morning Dew (Donk)”
- Kehlani, “Out the Window”
- Victoria Monét, “Let Me”
- Jill Scott, “Pressha”
- Tems, “What You Need”
Best Country Album - Contemporary
- Kelsea Ballerini, Mount Pleasant
- Carter Faith, Cherry Valley
- Ella Langley, Dandelion
- Megan Moroney, Cloud 9
- Kacey Musgraves, Middle of Nowhere
Best Rock Album
- Angine de Poitrine, Vol. II
- Foo Fighters, Your Favorite Toy
- Muse, The Wow! Signal
- The Rolling Stones, Foreign Tongues
- Jack White, Frozen Charlotte
Best Alternative Music Album
- Alabama Shakes, I Must Be Dreaming
- Phoebe Bridgers, Lost Weekend
- Charli XCX, Music, Fashion, Film
- Geese, Getting Killed
- Gorillaz, The Mountain
- ROSALÍA, Lux (Complete Works)