/2027 Grammy nominations announced: RAYE tops with 11 nods, Rosalía follows with nine | Full list

The race for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards has officially begun, with the nominations bringing several major surprises. British singer-songwriter Raye leads the pack this year with a staggering 11 nominations across a range of categories. Spanish singer Rosalía follows closely with nine nods, while country music stars and pop favourites have also made a strong showing.

Announced on Monday, November 16, the nominations feature some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean and Ella Langley.

Also Read: Gerard Depardieu drops appeal against sexual assault conviction

Langley, Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert and Olivia Rodrigo have received seven nominations each. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have secured six nods apiece.

It will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ABC, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Final-round voting to decide the winners runs from Dec. 10, 2026, to Jan. 7, 2027.

Here are the nominees in the major categories, as announced by the Recording Academy.

Album of the Year

Phoebe Bridgers, Lost Weekend

Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving

Ella Langley, Dandelion

Bruno Mars, The Romantic

RAYE, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Olivia Rodrigo, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

ROSALÍA, Lux (Complete Works)

Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl

Record of the Year

Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”

Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

RAYE, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”

ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor, “Berghain”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Tame Impala With JENNIE, “Dracula”

Song of the Year

ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor, “Berghain”

Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

Taylor Swift, “I Knew It, I Knew You”

Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”

Bruno Mars, “Risk It All”

RAYE, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Pop Vocal Album

Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving

Ariana Grande, petal

Bruno Mars, The Romantic

RAYE, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Olivia Rodrigo, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

Also Read: Prince William wears Bengal Jamdani jacket for Mumbai outing

Best Pop Solo Performance

Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”

Bruno Mars, “Risk It All”

RAYE, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”

ROSALÍA, “Sauvignon Blanc”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga, Doechii, “Runway”

Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”

RAYE, Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony”

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, “The Life of a Showgirl”

Tame Impala, JENNIE, “Dracula”

Best Dance Pop Recording

Zara Larsson, “Blue Moon”

Madonna, “Danceteria”

RAYE, “Life Boat”

Slayyyter, “Dance...”

Tinashe, “Too Easy”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Madonna, Confessions II

Robyn, Sexistential

Skrillex, Soma

Slayyyter, Wor$t Girl in America

Tame Impala, Deadbeat

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Fred again.., Jamie T, “Lights Burn Dimmer”

Madonna, “I Feel So Free”

Slayyyter, “Crank”

Tame Impala, “My Old Ways”

Tinashe, “Melatonin”

Underscores, “Music”

Best Rap Album

Busta Rhymes (and J Dilla), Dillagence II

Cardi B, Am I the Drama?

Rapsody, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops

Don Toliver, Octane

Wale, Everything Is a Lot.

Ye, Bully (Deluxe)

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown, Brown (The Chocolate Edition)

Alex Isley, When the City Sleeps

Kehlani, Kehlani

PJ Morton, Saturday Night

Jill Scott, To Whom This May Concern

Best R&B Solo Performance

Beyoncé, “Morning Dew (Donk)”

Kehlani, “Out the Window”

Victoria Monét, “Let Me”

Jill Scott, “Pressha”

Tems, “What You Need”

Best Country Album - Contemporary

Kelsea Ballerini, Mount Pleasant

Carter Faith, Cherry Valley

Ella Langley, Dandelion

Megan Moroney, Cloud 9

Kacey Musgraves, Middle of Nowhere

Best Rock Album

Angine de Poitrine, Vol. II

Foo Fighters, Your Favorite Toy

Muse, The Wow! Signal

The Rolling Stones, Foreign Tongues

Jack White, Frozen Charlotte

Best Alternative Music Album