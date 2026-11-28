What Hanuman Ansh did at the box office is the dream of every filmmaker, producer, and actor. After a historic run in theatres, the movie, which tells the story of revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, has now been released on a digital platform to reach a wider audience. While movies on religion, its gods, and faith are nothing new for us, and time and again they have won hearts, what Hanuman Ansh did was surprising. Firstly, it did not come with star power; it had completely unknown faces, and secondly, it was not on a topic that many people were keen to know about. Nevertheless, now that the movie has been released on OTT, I watched the movie for the first time, and here are the thoughts I had.

So, answering the first thing, what did Hanuman Ansh do differently that other movies didn't? It was the simplicity that every frame of the movie held, without much propaganda or shout, and that's what made it stand out. And what was the cherry on the cake? It was the music.

Hanuman Ansh plot: What the movie tells and more?

Based on director Vishal Chaturvedi's own book, Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, and much like the title, the first part of the trilogy tells the story of Indian saint Neem Karoli Baba. Maharaj Ji is said to have inspired several revered and well-known names, such as Apple founder Steve Jobs and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. Well, that's another story. But the first part of the film doesn't touch upon this; it tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba, who was also known as Maharaj Ji, from scratch.

Still from Hanuman Ansh Photograph: (X)

Narrated by the character Ram Nandan Bhosle, a freedom fighter who shares his first encounter with the saint, the film then goes back to the time when Maharaj Ji lost his mother and was told that she had gone to God's home. Little Laxmi Narayan Sharma's focus is all on God. Soon, he runs away from his home at the age of 13. He then goes on a journey where he continues to meet people and leave places, where people start worshipping him after seeing his ways of devotion and magic, whether it is turning pebbles into sweets or seeing him chatting with birds and trees that tell decades-old stories that make everyone believe in him.

With that magic, and the predictions that he continues to make, the movie moves forward. For the longest time, he stays at Neeb Karori, then he goes to Kainchi Dham, where the story pauses, to be continued in the next part.

Still from Hanuman Ansh Photograph: (X)

Hanuman Ansh: What makes this film different?

Devotion has been well-explored in Indian cinema for decades, and it has always seen a rise, based on several key factors, be it a wider audience connect or demand. At first, it was classics like Sampoorna Ramayana and Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, and in recent years, we got Hanu-Man or even Mahavatar Narsimha, technologically laden films. Chaturvedi's movie has maintained a fine balance between the old and new ways of filmmaking. At times, it gives a 90s vibe: a simple story, heavy on emotions, with no unnecessary drama, for a story that explores a topic that has been untouched but not unknown. People in India and abroad are well-versed with saint Neem Karoli Baba, and Kainchi Dham is a place which is a tourist spot in Uttarakhand, India.

The other things that worked in favour of the movie were how grounded the story is, with Krishna Das' music, performances from not-so-well-known actors Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, so common faces that brought the devotional feeling simpler, and that struck a chord with those who have faith.

The movie does not question anything; it simply tells the magic stories. Those who believe will find it divine; others who don't will simply not connect with it. On social media, the movie has found its own fan base, and that word of mouth has worked in the favour of the movie; on those terms, the movie is trying to say that divinity is the answer to every problem and for those searching for hope in tough times.

More than a film, Hanuman Ansh is a feeling, and those who feel it will love it, and others will not.