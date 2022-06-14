BTS announces it's going on 'indefinite hiatus' in an emotional video 

It's an end of an era. K-pop's most popular boy band BTS is going on an 'indefinite hiatus' to pursue individual careers. The announcement was made on Tuesday and the band promised the ARMY- its fan base- that it would 'return someday.



The seven members of the group are credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy and are considered youth icons who have represented their nation in the UN and other international platforms.



The seven-member group, who have been together for nine years, have made it clear that they are not disbanding but just taking a break.

The announcement was made during their "FESTA" dinner which is a part of an annual celebration that marks their anniversary as a group.



RM, the leader of the band, said that after the last few singles he, "didn't know what kind of group we were anymore," adding that the group was "exhausted."

"I've always thought that BTS was different from other groups," he said. "But the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature," he added in an hour-long Youtube live session.



"You have to keep producing music and keep doing something... I've changed as a human over the past 10 years, so I needed to think and have some alone time," RM added.

Fellow band made Jimin said, "We can't help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans."



The members got emotional towards the end of the video and expressed their gratitude to the loyal fan base, popularly known as the 'ARMY'.

The band was in the US just last week to meet President Joe Biden and discussed climate change in great length.

