It’s not possible to have a happening social life and not know about K pop band BTS that enjoys massive popularity globally. Each member of the boy band, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin , V and Jungkook not only have taken Korean pop music to global domination but also rule hearts of fans who like every aspect of these singers apart from obviously their music. While the BTS announced their World Tour in 2022, here’s looking at the net worth of the band and each of these boys.