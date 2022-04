Should BTS serve in South Korean military? What's the raging debate all about?

Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 08:19 PM(IST)

There has been a lot of debate around BTS and their military service status. For the last two years, there has been a lot of confusion around whether they should join or skip the military service - so here we have answered all the questions - when they will join, a little history and how the ARMY is reacting to all of this.

BTS to join the Army this year?

BTS boy's mandatory military service has been a cause of concern for all the ARMY and the South Korean government for a year now.

With a lot of uncertainty looming around, there has been a possibility that all the boys will serve their military service all together at one time.

As per the Soompi, a report published on April 21 about HYBE that BTS will enrol in the army together, “It is predicted that the BTS members will enlist in the military simultaneously before mid-2022. Considering the effect of the content that will be pre-produced ahead of their enlistments, the actual period of inactivity will be around one year. '' Research analyst Yoo Sung Man wrote.

(Photograph:Twitter)