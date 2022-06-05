POTUS Joe Biden plays 'Butter' to make BTS 'feel at home' during their White House visit

To give a glimpse of his meeting with the popular K-pop band BTS, the President of the United States Joe Biden shared a video on his Instagram handle on Saturday. For his 18 million followers, the POTUS uploaded a 5-minute-long clip that summed up his meeting with the Bangtan Boys.

In the clip, BTS members are seen getting awestruck by President Joe Biden's sweet gesture. As Biden played their hit summer single 'Butter' at the White House last week, BTS jumped in joy, excitement, and a bit of shock. Before playing the track, Biden is seen saying that he wants to make the BTS members "feel at home".

Posting the video on his Instagram handle, Biden wrote, “It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts.bighitofficial. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters.”

Further in the clip, we can see BTS being greeted by the White House members. Looking their absolute best in black suits, the seven-member band posed in the White House before taking over the podium.

Later, we see BTS members speaking about anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion, and diversity.

Meanwhile, on the music front, BTS will release their anthology album 'Proof' on June 10.

The anthology album will include their old hits as well as a few new tracks.