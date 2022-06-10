K-pop band BTS drops anthology album 'Proof' and ARMY is beyond excited!

South Korean boy band BTS' new album 'Proof' dropped across streaming platforms on Friday and ARMY couldn't keep calm. The seven-member band is finally returning to the music scene and is celebrating the ninth anniversary of its debut this month.

With this release, they have, once again, shaken the global music industry.

Along with the album, fans were also treated to a breathtaking music video of the lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

There are 48 songs in the anthology and the first CD includes 19 tracks comprising several hits such as 'Dynamite', 'Life Goes On', 'Fake Love', and more.

The second CD consists of subunit tracks and the final CD is dedicated to the BTS ARMY.

The album also includes three new songs 'Yet To Come', 'For Youth', and 'Run BTS'.

Reacting to the album, ARMY shared tweets, photos, and videos across social media platforms. One user wrote, "I just taught my grandma how to work with spotify- she’s not listening to Yet to come playlists i’m so proud of her #YetToCome #BTS_Proof. (sic)"

Another wrote, "OUR PROOF JUNGKOOK I'm continuously listening the song #StayAlive by #Jungkook (Prod.Suga) @BTS_twt. (sic)"

And, one netizen tweeted, "All tracks from #BTS_Proof are simultaneously charting in the top 40 of Line Music Japan real-time chart. (sic)"

Last week, they met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss rising Asian hate crimes in the region and grabbed headlines. Videos and photos of their White House meet did rounds on social media for days.

In 2013, the band made its debut and began its journey to spearhead a global K-pop craze with its catchy lyrics and undeniably dashing looks. Their fandom ARMY is spread across demographics but especially attracts the internet-savvy generation.

