The makers of Eetha unveiled the film's first song, Ji Ji Re Ji, starring Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Ajay-Atul, the track offers a glimpse into the life of celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, whom Shraddha portrays in the film.

Dressed in a traditional Nauvari saree, the actress showcases Lavani through energetic and expressive performances.

Following the song's release, Shraddha attended its launch event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and shared details about her role and the upcoming film.

Shraddha Kapoor attends Ji Ji Re Ji launch event

Speaking about the song, Shraddha explained that its significance goes beyond a dance performance. The sequence draws inspiration from an actual incident in Vithabai's life, when the legendary artist returned to the stage shortly after giving birth.

Ji Ji Re Ji launch event Photograph: (WION)

"Of course, you can all see it. The song itself tells you that this is not just the story of a woman, but the story of a human being who has faced immense struggles and hardships and overcome them," she said.

"In this song, we are not just seeing a woman dancing; we are seeing a mother dancing. This song is inspired by Vithabai's life, and it is based on something that actually happened. She performed on stage immediately after giving birth, entertaining her audience. We have drawn inspiration from that incident for our film," she said.

For the evening, the actress made a striking appearance in a black and gold heavily embroidered floor-length Anarkali-style gown. She completed her look with a chunky gold choker, matching earrings and a half-up hairstyle.

Learning Lavani was a major challenge

Playing Vithabai required Shraddha to step into a dance form she had never formally learnt before.

"Lavani is a beautiful but extremely challenging dance form. I did not know how to perform Lavani at all when I signed the film. So, I attended several workshops and met Lavani and Tamasha artists. I also met the legendary artist Shakuntala ji, and what I learnt from her was incredible," she said.

Recalling the advice she received from veteran artist Shakuntala ji, Shraddha explained, "She told me that the dancing would eventually fall into place. You could tie ghungroos around your feet and practise until you got the steps right. But what you need to understand is how to express yourself through your face. That is because the lives of Tamasha artists are often very difficult."

"You can see both their happiness and their sorrow. Understanding these emotions from the character's perspective was extremely important," the actress added.

Shraddha Kapoor reveals suffering a leg injury during rehearsals

The preparation also involved getting accustomed to the heavy ghungroos worn during Lavani performances.

"Another very important thing was getting comfortable with the four-kilogram ghungroos tied around my feet. There were four kilograms on each side. Practising with them, getting comfortable and making them feel like a part of my body took quite some time," she shared.

She also spoke about the rehearsals under the guidance of Laxman Utekar and revealed that perfecting a song required several weeks of work.

"Laxman sir spent a lot of time helping me understand this. We had several rehearsals. It would take us two to three weeks of rehearsals to get a song absolutely perfect," she added.

"Unfortunately, while rehearsing for one of the songs, I injured a muscle in my leg, and we had to stop practising that song. My producers and director were very supportive. They gave me enough time to recover. Once I was better, we resumed shooting."

Why Shraddha Kapoor chose to be part of Eetha

The actress also opened up about her approach to selecting films.

"I am doing a film after two years, and this one is very special. I felt that I had to be a part of this film because it is extremely important for people to see this story. The kind of inspiration I got when I first heard this story was incredible. I believe all of you will feel inspired by it too," she said.

Explaining what she looks for in a project, Shraddha said, "There is only one thing that matters to me: the story has to be good, it has to be the best. "When I am 80 or 90 years old, I should not regret missing out on a film that I really wanted to be a part of. I am willing to wait for that kind of film. Until such a film comes along, I would rather not do anything else."

She further added, "As an actor, I also want to challenge myself. I want to be part of incredible stories and play roles like the one I am portraying in Eetha."

About Eetha

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav and Ishtiyak Khan in key roles.

Backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma.