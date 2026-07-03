/Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha title controversy: Vithabai Narayangaonkar's daughter says she has no objection

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha's announcement was met with a huge round of applause, but it soon found itself in controversy after demands for a title change emerged.

For the unversed, the movie is about legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Soon after the film was announced with an attached teaser, many political leaders as well as the late artist's family called out the makers, demanding that the movie should carry Vithabai's name. Now, Vithabai Narayangaonkar's daughter has responded to the Eetha title row.

What Vithabai Narayangaonkar's daughter said on the Eetha title controversy?

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As the movie found itself in trouble, Vithabai Narayangaonkar's eldest daughter, Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, has broken her silence on the controversy and clarified that the family has no objections to the biopic

Breaking her silence, the 75-year-old said the family had no objection to the film's title. She has also spoken to family members, including Mohit Narayangaonkar, and requested them not to give any further statements.

"We have no objection to the film's title. I have spoken with Mohit and have requested him to not give out any further statements on the same. The title is appropriate because in those days, people from the villages where my mother performed would often call her Eetha." Mangala told Times of India.

Further, Karavadikar said she has also spoken to director Laxman Utekar and explained that Eetha is the name her mother was often called.

''I have been performing on stage since I was seven years old and have heard people address my mother by that name. We are happy that through this film people will come to know about my mother and how dedicated she was to her craft," she said.

What is Eetha title controversy

The debate started after the Nationalist Congress Party's Film and Cultural Department raised questions over why the biographical drama was titled Eetha instead of Vitha or Vithabai. They said the title should be named after the folk icon as a more fitting tribute to the legendary artist. What added to the controversy were comments from Vithabai's family, who also initially objected to the title.

Her sons Kailash Narayangaonkar and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, have also demanded a title change.

What is Eetha about?

Helmed by Utekar, the movie is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Lavani and Tamasha artists. In the movie, Kapoor essays the role of the the folk artist.