/Dulquer Salmaan luxury car smuggling case: Actor likely to face fresh round of customs questioning

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Lucky Baskhar star will reportedly face another round of questioning by the Customs Department related to the luxury vehicle smuggling racket case. The investigation is a wider crackdown on the alleged illegal import of high-end vehicles.

Dulquer Salman grilled for seven hours in luxury car case

Dulquer Salmaan was questioned by the customs officials in connection with the smuggling of luxury cars from Bhutan, as per the report of Mathrubhumi. In addition, the interrogation which took place at the Customs Preventive Office in Kochi lasted for more than seven hours. The actor was summoned as part of Operation Numkhor.

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The latest questioning is said to be part of the ongoing investigation and comes after the agency reviewed his earlier responses. So far, the Customs Department has not made any allegation of wrongdoing against the actor, and the inquiry remains at the investigation stage.

What is Operation Numkhor?

The Foreign Exchange Management Act, dubbed as Operation Numkhor, aims to curb the smuggling of high-end vehicles from Bhutan and Nepal into India with forged documents and fraudulent registrations. The operations are part of a broader investigation by Customs and the ED into alleged violations of foreign exchange and customs laws in the smuggling of high-end luxury vehicles and unauthorised foreign exchange.

Customs officials alleged that forged documentation was used to register or re-register some vehicles in India and that a large share of the vehicles under scrutiny were registered under false names or addresses.

Raids conducted at Dulquer Salmaan's residence

Raids were conducted at 30 locations across Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kochi residences were also searched during the operation. However, officials were unable to locate the suspected vehicles at both of the actor’s residences.

As per the report of Mathrubhumi, customs had earlier seized four luxury cars belonging to Dulquer Salmaan in connection with this case. In addition to the Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol, the Nissan car used in the Telugu film 'Lucky Bhaskar' starring Dulquer Salmaan was also taken into custody by customs. Currently, following the court's intervention, the star has been released from these vehicles by pledging a bank guarantee.