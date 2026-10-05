/Arijit Singh announces 9-city India tour to celebrate 20 years of music; check dates and ticket details

Arijit Singh is all set to celebrate the 20 years of his musical journey with a special tour. The singer on Monday announced a nine-city India concert tour for 2027, taking his music to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

Arijit Singh's India tour in 2027

Presented by Kotak Solitaire and powered by Visa, the tour will run from January to May next year. Produced and promoted by Team Innovation, the concerts will be ticketed exclusively through thumpN.

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The first show is set to begin in Ahmedabad on January 9, and the singer has revealed the other details on his Instagram.

Arijit Singh's tour dates

January 9, 2027: Ahmedabad

January 23, 2027: Chandigarh

February 7, 2027: Jaipur

February 20, 2027: Mumbai

March 13, 2027: Bengaluru

March 27, 2027: New Delhi

April 10, 2027: Pune

May 1, 2027: Indore

May 15, 2027: Hyderabad

Arijit Singh on his 20-year music journey

Speaking about the milestone, the singer said, "20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people - the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own. I’m really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can’t wait."

Some of his iconic songs include Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Hawayein, Kesariya, Apna Bana Le, Gerua, Ve Maahi, Sajni and Gehra Hua.

He has worked across multiple Indian languages, and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2025. The singer has also won two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer.

Speaking about the tour, Mohit Bijlani, founder of Team Innovation, said “We take immense pride in presenting a nationwide tour of this magnitude to audiences across the country. Bringing India’s most loved voice to so many cities is a deeply meaningful milestone for our team. It is a genuine tribute to an extraordinary musical legacy, and we are thrilled to create an unprecedented live event. Every single detail of this journey is being designed to world-class standards, offering fans a live experience at a scale never seen before in his home country.”

Varun Khare, CEO of thumpN, also highlighted the anticipation surrounding the tour, and added, "There are very few artists whose announcement can make an entire country stop and ask one question: When do the tickets go on sale? Arijit Singh is one of them. His music has an extraordinary ability to bring people together - and we expect these shows to be exactly that. Thousands of people singing the same words, at the same time, in the same place. For thumpN, being the ticketing platform for this tour is a privilege. Our job is to make sure that getting from “I need to be there” to actually being there in the moment is as seamless as possible. We’re incredibly excited to bring this experience to fans across all 9 cities.”

Tickets for the Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will be available exclusively through thumpN.

The Kotak Solitaire Visa Credit Card pre-sale will open at 12 noon on October 10 and continue until 2 pm on October 11. The all-Kotak Visa Credit Card pre-sale will begin at 12 noon on October 11 and remain open until 2 pm on October 13.