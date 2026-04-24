/Arijit Singh returns with Laiyaan months after retiring from Bollywood playback singing; fans say the new track feels 'like a warm hug'

After his retirement announcement as a playback singer earlier this year, Arijit Singh has once again created buzz with his latest track, "Laiyaan", released on April 16 across streaming platforms. The release marks a clear shift from mainstream film music toward a more personal and independent musical journey.

Arijit Singh's Laiyaan released; netizens' reaction

Arijit Singh, alongside Ruaa Kayy, released their new track, "Laiyaan", composed and produced by RUTVXK on April 16. The new track leans into a minimal and emotionally driven sound. It is built around restraint rather than scale, focusing on mood, space, and lyrical intimacy.

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Within hours of release, the song began gaining strong audience response online. A fan commented on YouTube, “Arijit’s voice hits different when he’s free from Bollywood—this feels so pure and emotional.”

Another listener wrote, 'What a pairing—didn't expect Ruaa Kayy’s voice to stand out like this. She deserves more recognition.” The response continued with many describing the track as deeply emotional. One YouTube comment read, “This song feels like a warm hug you didn’t know you needed.”

Arijit Singh on his latest track Laiyaan

Arijit Singh expresses his thoughts on the collaboration with Harjyot Kaur and Ritvik. He stated, “"Laiyaan" was a great opportunity to connect back. It was a meditative experience while singing it. Harjyot and Ritvik composed it with a lot of love, which gave me the perfect state of heart. I am grateful to the composers for giving me this opportunity to feel the unspoken. Harjot and Ritvik are rare talents who understand soulful music. I am sure a great listener will love this music."

Ruaa Kayy, aka Harjot Kaur, added, “Collaborating on this felt very organic. There was a lot of listening involved, not just to the music but to each other. Working alongside Arijit Dada, who has shaped so many songs that people connect with emotionally, was a learning experience in itself. It made me more aware of how less can sometimes say more and how important it is to stay true to the feeling rather than over-perform it.”