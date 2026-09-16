/Shah Rukh Khan confirms Arijit Singh’s collaboration in KING, calls him a ‘perfectionist’

Shah Rukh Khan has finally broken his silence on his much-anticipated film KING, confirming its release date on December 24, 2026, during his latest #AskSRK session with fans on social media. The superstar also shared a major update about singer Arijit Singh, revealing that the two have collaborated on the upcoming film after Singh announced that he would stop accepting new Bollywood playback-singing assignments.

Shah Rukh Khan confirms Arijit Singh’s collaboration in KING

On September 15 (Tuesday), Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session with his fans on X. During the session, the actor delighted fans by confirming the release date of his much-awaited project, KING.

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A fan later requested Shah Rukh Khan, writing, “Ek gaana release kardo sir #King #AskSRK." (Please release one song, sir). Responding to the fan’s request, Khan said he would release it, but Arijit Singh had yet to give the song its finishing touches.

Referring to Singh as “Arijit Dada,” the Bollywood superstar wrote, “Kar deta. Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain” (I would release it, but Arijit Dada still has to give it the finishing touches). He further praised Arijit Singh, adding, “He is a perfectionist and rightly takes some time.”

Arijit Singh has lent his voice to Shah Rukh Khan and has created some of Bollywood’s most iconic romantic and energetic tracks, such as “Gerua,” “Hawayein,” “Zaalima,” “Manwa Laage” and “Jhoome Jo Pathaan,” among many others.

All about King

KING is an upcoming high-octane action thriller co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. The project marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in her theatrical debut. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

On November 2, 2025, the makers unveiled the first look of Khan, coinciding with his 60th birthday. It featured Shah Rukh Khan in a rugged salt-and-pepper look, all soaked on a blood-stained white throne, which the makers captioned as “The throne is white… the rule is blood.”