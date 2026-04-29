/Australian Minister Tony Burke calls himself 'huge Shah Rukh Khan admirer'; reveals favourite Hindi film

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are not just in India, but all over the globe, and Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has proved it once again. During a recent interaction, the leader opened up about his admiration for Hindi cinema and revealed his favourite Bollywood actor.

Tony Burke on Bollywood

While speaking on the Indian Link podcast with host Pawan Luthra, Burke declared his fandom for SRK, saying, "I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan admirer, so let me begin with that. Additionally, I enjoy AR Rahman’s soundtracks as well."

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He also discussed films and revealed his list of favourites. "I am biased, I will take Chak De! India, because that was filmed here," he said. However, Burke admitted to being "biased" toward Chak De! India, as the film had an Australian connection. "No, no, although I did cheer for India in Lagaan. But (while watching) Chak De! India, I was still going for Australia."

He also praised Jodhaa Akbar, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling it "a beautiful epic" and a "phenomenal film."

Om Shanti Om is Burke's favourite

However, it was Om Shanti Om that topped his list of favourites. "The last one I want to mention isn't just my favourite Bollywood film, it’s in fact my favourite film of all time, which is Om Shanti Om," he added.

"I think there is a real beauty in the story. But there is a line that is used twice, which I think is one of the most simple and beautiful lines and SRK uses it each time… it’s simple happy endings, if it’s not happy, it’s not the end, the story is not over yet."

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