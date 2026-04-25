/Arijit Singh Turns 39: Inside his journey to global stardom

Arijit Singh turned 39 today. The artist who gave the nation one of its most heartfelt songs, Tum Hi Ho, has now become one of the most acclaimed global artists. Let's take a look at his journey.
Arijit Singh is one of the most versatile and renowned artists in the Indian music industry. Over the past several years, he has delivered numerous hit songs and carved a special place for himself in the hearts of millions. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look back at his journey from an assistant to a globally acclaimed artist.
The artist was born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, to a Bengali mother, Aditi Singh, and a Punjabi father, Surinder Kakkar Singh. Singh was trained in Indian classical music under Rajendra Prasad Hazari and learned tabla from Dhirendra Prasad Hazari. He also received training in Rabindra Sangeet at the age of three under the guidance of the Hazari brothers.
Arijit Singh began his career in 2005 at the age of 18 as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul. Although he did not win, his magical voice earned him a special place in the hearts of the audience and provided him with significant exposure.
Reportedly, the singer established his footing in the film industry while working as an assistant to renowned artists such as Pritam Chakraborty and Mithoon.
Hummed "Tum Hi Ho" for years? The voice behind the song is Arijit Singh, who got his breakthrough in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The song was overheard by the fans on a loop. Composed by Mithoon, this song became an instant sensation, establishing his status as a top-tier playback singer in the Indian music industry and earning him numerous awards.
After Tum hi ho, Singh consistently delivered multiple chart-topping hits like "Channa Mereya," "Kesariya," "Agar Tum Saath Ho," "Apna Bana Le," "Chaleya," and more. He became the most-followed artist on Spotify worldwide, gaining millions of followers. His popularity made him stand alongside major global stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and BTS, marking a significant milestone for Indian music.
Singh has significantly expanded his global footprint through major collaborations, most notably with Ed Sheeran on the cross-cultural remix "Sapphire" and with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix on the track "Angels for Each Other."
In January 2026, the artist came forward on his verified Instagram and X accounts to announce that he would not take up any more projects as a playback vocalist. The post read, "I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on."