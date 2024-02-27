WION Business Wrap | India’s semiconductor proposal, Expedia’s restructuring and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

India evaluates $21 bn semiconductor proposals to boost chip manufacturing industry

The Indian government is reviewing proposals totalling $21 billion in investments aimed at fostering chip manufacturing within the country.

Expedia announces global workforce reduction: Report

Responding to a forecasted moderation in travel demand, online travel giant Expedia has announced plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 1,500 jobs, constituting about 9 per cent of its total employee base.

India’s finance minister initiates monthly RBI meetings with fintech firms to foster regulatory compliance

In a bid to enhance regulatory alignment and spur innovation in the fintech sector, Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has proposed monthly virtual meetings between federal regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and startup and fintech companies.

British banking icon Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

Renowned British banker Jacob Rothschild, a prominent figure in Europe's esteemed banking lineage, has died at the age of 87, as confirmed by his family on Monday.

Spain's ports witness surge in goods traffic amid Red Sea crisis

Spain's top ports experienced a notable upsurge in goods traffic during January, with volumes increasing by up to 25 per cent, propelled by disruptions in shipping routes caused by ongoing crises in the Red Sea region.

Boeing safety review panel flags disconnect between management and employees

A panel of experts tasked with scrutinising Boeing's safety management processes has unearthed a concerning "disconnect" between the aerospace giant's senior management and its workforce regarding safety culture, raising significant apprehensions about internal safety protocols.

Google sounds alarm on Microsoft's cloud monopoly, calls for regulatory action

Alphabet's Google Cloud has intensified its critique of Microsoft's cloud computing practices, cautioning against the emergence of a monopolistic environment that could stifle innovation, particularly in emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence.

Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion valuation following earnings surge: Report

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has soared to new heights, nearing a valuation of $1 trillion following a significant surge in its post-earnings stock performance.

India's defence ambitions take flight: A self-reliant future beckons

India's defence sector is experiencing a significant transformation, with ambitious goals to propel the nation towards self-reliance and global prominence.

India's exports defy global headwinds: Reaching new shores in Africa, Latin America, & Central Asia

Despite global trade uncertainties, India's exports are charting a new course, venturing into uncharted territories in Africa, Latin America, and Central Asia.

Standard Chartered halts new China offshore investments amid capital outflow worries

Standard Chartered, a London-headquartered bank, has announced the suspension of new investments by its clients in China into offshore products via a quota-based channel, citing "commercial reasons."

David Greenbaum named President of Disney Studios

David Greenbaum has been appointed to the newly established position of president, taking charge of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, as announced by Walt Disney Studios on Monday.

Douglas Readies IPO announcement surrounded by market optimism