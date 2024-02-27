Boeing safety review panel flags disconnect between management and employees

A panel of experts tasked with scrutinising Boeing's safety management processes has unearthed a concerning "disconnect" between the aerospace giant's senior management and its workforce regarding safety culture, raising significant apprehensions about internal safety protocols.

The report, released on Monday following a comprehensive review directed by the US Congress in the wake of the fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, highlights critical shortcomings within Boeing's safety framework and emphasizes the imperative for immediate remedial action.

The expert panel's assessment identified glaring deficiencies in Boeing's safety culture, pointing to a pervasive "lack of awareness of safety-related metrics" across organisational ranks and an insufficient implementation of key components vital to fostering a positive safety ethos.

One particular concern was the "gaps in Boeing's safety journey" and the emergence of serious quality lapses, some of which have come to light since 2023.

Recent incidents, such as the mid-flight detachment of a door panel on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet, have further aggravated the tremors surrounding Boeing's quality control measures, prompting regulatory intervention and renewed scrutiny of the company's safety practices.

In response to the panel's findings, Boeing affirmed its commitment to prioritising safety and pledged to meticulously evaluate the recommendations outlined in the report.

Acknowledging the need for continuous improvement, Boeing emphasised its ongoing efforts to foster a safety-centric culture that empowers employees to voice safety concerns transparently.

However, the company conceded that there remains "more work to do" to address the identified deficiencies comprehensively.

Boeing's safety culture has long been a subject of scrutiny, with lawmakers and industry stakeholders advocating for a robust leadership framework that prioritises safety over commercial interests.

Senator Maria Cantwell noted that it was vital to instil a culture of safety leadership within Boeing.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which commissioned the safety audit following the recent MAX 9 incident, said that it was reviewing the panel's recommendations and holding Boeing to the highest safety standards.