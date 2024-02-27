David Greenbaum named President of Disney Studios

David Greenbaum has been appointed to the newly established position of president, taking charge of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, as announced by Walt Disney Studios on Monday.

He will be reporting directly to Alan Bergman, the Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment.

Greenbaum's appointment follows the departure of Sean Bailey, who has overlooked Disney's live action films since 2010 and is stepping down from his role.

Disney's recent struggles at the box office, marked by disappointments like the "Haunted Mansion" adaptation, have prompted significant changes within the company.

CEO Bob Iger addressed these concerns in an August 2023 earnings call, acknowledging the need for improvement in the quality and performance of Disney's movies.

Greenbaum's appointment reflects Disney's commitment to enhancing its film offerings.

Bringing a wealth of experience and filmmaker relationships to his new role, Greenbaum most recently served as president of Searchlight Pictures.

Under his leadership, Searchlight Pictures released critically acclaimed films such as "The Shape of Water" and "Nomadland," demonstrating his creative sensibility and industry expertise.

Alan Bergman praised Greenbaum's track record and relationships within the film industry, brings a spotlight on his suitability for the role.

During Sean Bailey's tenure, Disney saw success with several re-imagined classics like "The Lion King," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Aladdin," each crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office.

However, the performance of the most recent live-action adaptation, "The Little Mermaid," fell short of expectations, grossing $569.6 million globally. Regardless this, Bailey will continue his involvement with Disney as a producer for projects like "Tron: Ares".