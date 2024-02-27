British banking icon Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

Renowned British banker Jacob Rothschild, a prominent figure in Europe's esteemed banking lineage, has died at the age of 87, as confirmed by his family on Monday.

The Rothschild family, in a statement released to the UK's Press Association news agency, hailed Jacob Rothschild as "a towering presence in many peoples' lives," reflecting on his multifaceted contributions spanning finance, philanthropy, and cultural stewardship.

Describing Rothschild's unforgettable legacy, the family lauded him as "a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather."

Born in England in 1936, Rothschild embarked on a distinguished career at NM Rothschild & Sons, the family bank, in 1963, subsequently co-founding J Rothschild Assurance Group, which evolved into the esteemed London-based wealth manager St James's Place.

Rothschild's entrepreneurial acumen extended beyond the realm of traditional banking, encompassing diverse ventures such as the founding of investment trust RIT Capital Partners.

Notably, RIT Capital Partners emerged as a key player in financing a spectrum of enterprises, spanning hedge funds to clean technology start-ups.

Apart from his distinguished career in finance, Jacob Rothschild left a huge mark as a longstanding patron of the arts, serving as a trustee of Britain’s National Gallery from 1985 to 1991.

His commitment to cultural preservation and promotion earned him accolades as one of the country’s greatest cultural philanthropists, with former British culture minister Ed Vaizey offering heartfelt tributes to Rothschild's profound impact on the nation's cultural landscape.

Waddesdon Manor, an English country estate managed by the Rothschild Foundation, expressed profound sorrow at Jacob Rothschild's demise, acknowledging his multifaceted contributions as a "businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural leader."