Spain's ports witness surge in goods traffic amid Red Sea crisis

Spain's top ports experienced a notable upsurge in goods traffic during January, with volumes increasing by up to 25 per cent, propelled by disruptions in shipping routes caused by ongoing crises in the Red Sea region.

As attacks on vessels navigating the Red Sea prompt companies to reroute shipments via southern Africa, Spain emerges as a crucial transit hub, witnessing a substantial influx of maritime activity.

According to insights provided by the Spanish retail and food industry association Aecoc, northern ports in Spain observed a surge in transit volumes, with some experiencing triple the usual traffic.

This spike comes as traders seek alternative routes to circumvent widespread blockades by farmers across Europe, opting for maritime transportation over land routes.

Key ports such as Las Palmas in the Canary Islands and Barcelona reported significant increases in merchandise volume, recording jumps of 25.4 per cent and 7.6 per cent respectively in January.

Spain's geographical position makes its ports integral to shipping routes, especially for vessels opting to bypass the Red Sea and sail around southern Africa to mitigate risks posed by Houthi rebel attacks off the coast of Yemen.

While the exact impact of the Red Sea crisis on Spanish port traffic requires further assessment, authorities acknowledge its role in influencing maritime logistics.

Notably, the surge in transit volumes extends beyond southern ports, with northern counterparts like Santander and Bilbao witnessing exponential increases in goods traffic.

The port of Santander attributes part of this rise to the expansion of its container terminal, enhancing its capacity to handle growing volumes of merchandise.

Amid increased shipping activity, operators at the port of Santander have reported heightened interest from traders looking to send goods to Britain in recent weeks.