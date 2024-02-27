India's defence ambitions take flight: A self-reliant future beckons

India's defence sector is experiencing a significant transformation, with ambitious goals to propel the nation towards self-reliance and global prominence. This transformation is driven by a multi-pronged approach, encompassing increased production, export growth, and a focus on cutting-edge technology.

From dependence to self-sufficiency

For decades, India relied heavily on foreign arms imports. However, this is rapidly changing. The nation aims to achieve Rs 3 lakh crore (approximately $36 billion) in annual defence production by 2028-29, marking a significant shift towards domestic manufacturing. This ambition aligns with the government's commitment to reducing dependence on external sources and fostering a robust domestic defence industry.

India's export capabilities are also witnessing remarkable growth. The country has secured a coveted spot in this group from being outside the top 25 defence exporters seven years ago. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with defence exports projected to reach Rs 50,000 crore (approximately $7 billion) by 2028-29. This substantial increase highlights the success of initiatives like prioritising local procurement and fostering innovation within the domestic defence sector.

India is also actively pursuing the production of high-end military equipment like aero engines and gas turbines within the country.

A vision for the future