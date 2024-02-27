Douglas Readies IPO announcement surrounded by market optimism

German perfume retailer Douglas is gearing up to announce its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming days, according to two individuals familiar with the matter.

The move, if executed, will serve as a litmus test for Europe's equity markets. Majority-owned by CVC Capital Partners, Douglas plans to issue its intention to float on the Frankfurt bourse imminently, contingent on market conditions remaining favorable.

However, there is a possibility that the announcement may be delayed until next Monday, as a final decision is pending.

The timing of Douglas' IPO announcement coincides with a week rife with significant macro-economic data releases, including US inflation figures scheduled for Thursday.

Investment banks are poised to initiate discussions with potential investors following the intention to float announcement, aiming to ascertain a valuation range for the share sale.

While Reuters previously reported Douglas' aim to go public by the end of March, official spokespeople for the IPO declined to comment on the matter.

The prospective IPO announcement occurs against a backdrop of improving sentiment towards new stock listings, exemplified by the successful IPOs of German defense contractor Renk and Athens International Airport earlier this month.

The growing consensus that interest rates have plateaued contributes to a more favorable environment for equity markets.

Additionally, the CBOE Volatility Index, often referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, remains at levels conducive for IPOs, bolstering confidence in the upcoming offerings.

Douglas' IPO plans are part of a broader trend, with at least four other major IPOs slated for the first half of the year, as per sources.