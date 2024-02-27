India’s finance minister initiates monthly RBI meetings with fintech firms to foster regulatory compliance

In a bid to enhance regulatory alignment and spur innovation in the fintech sector, Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has proposed monthly virtual meetings between federal regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and startup and fintech companies.

This initiative aims to facilitate proactive dialogue to address concerns and streamline regulatory frameworks, as highlighted during a recent meeting between Sitharaman and representatives from the fintech industry, regulatory bodies, and government departments.

Emphasising the pivotal role of fintech innovations in developing the financial services landscape, Sitharaman highlighted the importance of strict regulatory compliance alongside technological advancement.

Against the backdrop of recent regulatory actions, including the RBI's measures against Paytm Payments Bank, the meeting sought to allay concerns while fostering a conducive environment for fintech growth.

The recent initiative is expected to enhance transparency, promote regulatory clarity, and spur innovation within the sector.

In response to industry feedback, the Department of Financial Services is slated to organise workshops in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, providing fintech stakeholders with a platform to articulate their concerns and contribute to policy discourse.

The discussions encompassed various key areas, including rationalising lending costs for critical sectors and digitising KYC norms across fintech segments.

Acknowledging the rapid proliferation of fintech startups in India, Sitharaman welcomed suggestions aimed at fostering greater ease of doing business and enhancing consumer welfare.

The meeting also witnessed participation from industry bodies and regulatory authorities.