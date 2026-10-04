/Yemen launches major offensive to retake Houthi-held territory

The Saudi Arabia-backed head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council⁠, Rashad al-Alimi, has announced the start of military operations to retake the major advances made by the Iran-aligned Houthi armed group and restore control across the country. In a televised address, al-Alimi said on Sunday the internationally recognised government's forces would extend “the authority of the state and its institutions over the entire national territory”.

"We have instructed the armed forces, security forces and all military formations to begin carrying out their assigned tasks under an approved plan until the country is liberated from the Houthis,” he said.

Al-Alimi added that all state institutions will be placed on full alert “until the mission is completed and victory is achieved”.

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The development follows a major offensive by the Yemeni government forces “executed 257 precision targeting operations” against Houthi sites, movements, and military capabilities on Saturday, and killed around 700 Houthi rebels, said the spokesman for Yemen’s internationally recognised government forces, Colonel Majed Abdullah al-Nazili.

Despite the Yemeni Government forces declaring its ambitious counteroffensive, Houthis remain on the front foot since seizing control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait ​in their lightning offensive last month that saw government forces collapse. In the last 48 hours, Houthis have gained ground against government and local forces on strategic hilltops near Yemen's Taiz, military sources said, advancing on the last road between the city and Aden on the southern coast. Earlier today, Houthi forces have reportedly seized the home of Yemeni Parliament Speaker Sultan al-Barakani south of Taiz following clashes with forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government, according to Yemeni sources. Houthi control over the Taiz-Aden road would lead to an effective siege of the government’s interim capital, Aden, effectively isolating and encircling Taiz. The interim capital city of Aden and the besieged city of Taiz are both situated right along the vital Gulf of Aden.