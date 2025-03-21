US President Donald Trump lashed out at US journalist Maggie Haberman, calling her "a really dumb scammer", saying that she owes him a "totally discredited Pulitzer Prize for her bad reporting".

While trashing reports of Elon Musk being briefed by the Pentagon on the US military's plan for any potential war with China, Trump slammed the New York Times for a 'FAKE concept for the story'.

“'Elon Musk will be briefed by the Pentagon about the USA’s top secret plans against China should there be a War,' according to the Failing New York Times, one of the worst and most purposely inaccurate newspapers anywhere in the World. Their FAKE concept for this story is that because Elon does some business in China, he is very conflicted and would immediately go to top Chinese officials and 'spill the beans'," Trump said in a social media post.

He further went on to slam US-based CNN, calling it "Ratings challenged fake news".

Trump said that CNN immediately picked up the New York Times's "absolutely ridiculous and false story, which is probably libelous, and went heavy with it."

"Fortunately, nobody was watching! Maggot Hagerman, the really dumb “scammer” who constantly writes about me for the Times, using anonymous, made up (nonexistent!) sources, and who I haven’t spoken to in ages, is a big part of the Scam," Trump lashed out at the journalist.

"She lead the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, only to realize that she was duped and got it wrong. She owes me a totally discredited Pulitzer Prize for her bad reporting," he added.

Moreover, today, Trump called on the "fake news channels", saying "The Fake News is the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE…And Elon is NOT BEING BRIEFED ON ANYTHING CHINA BY THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR!!!"

Who is Maggie Haberman?

Maggie Lindsy Haberman is an American journalist and a White House correspondent for the New York Times. Moreover, she is also a political analyst for CNN.

She has been facing criticism from Trump for a few years now. Trump nicknamed her "Maggot" in 2022.

Maggie wrote a book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" in 2022. After which Trump called her a "bad writer with very bad sources", despite himself being a source who was interviewed three times for the book.

“Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale, by self appointed head case, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Hagerman,” he posted, misspelling her name.

