US President Donald Trump warned people who are destroying Elon Musk's Tesla vehicles or threatening to harm Musk will be imprisoned for 20 years and could "serve sentence in El Salvador", famous for "lovely conditions".

Calling these people "sick terrorist thugs", Trump said they could get "20-year jail sentences" for what they are doing to Musk and Tesla.

"I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!," the US president said in a social media post.

This comes a day after Trump's 'buddy' Elon Musk publicly claimed conspiracy to assassinate him and destroy his electric vehicle company Tesla amid widespread protests and vandalism incidents at the company’s showrooms across the country.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi also called these violent attacks on Tesla property, "nothing short of domestic terrorism".

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences," Bondi said.

On Wednesday, Musk while speaking to Sean Hannity of Fox News, revealed that the reason why certain people “want to kill” him is the attempts made by him to cut government waste and fraud.

“It turns out when you take away people's, you know, the money that they're receiving fraudulently, they get very upset,” the billionaire said.

“And they basically want to kill me because I'm stopping their fraud, and they want to hurt Tesla because we're stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they're bad people. Bad people do bad things," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)