Maggie Haberman's book on Donald Trump 'Confidence Man' reveals interesting facts. Take a look! 

The United States former president, Donald Trump, has yet again made his way to the headlines, but this time it's not him but a book that has brought him the attention.

The book "Confidence Man," written by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman and published on Tuesday (October 4), covers Trump's life from his days as a New York business tycoon to his presidency.

The book is based on facts from nearly 200 sources, including his aides, and even includes info from his interviews.

However, in response to the launch and the hype, Trump, taking it to his social media, said that this book has many made-up stories with "zero-fact checking."

The following are some shocking facts, Confidence Man states. Take a look!

Trump wanted to fire his daughter and son-in -law

The most major facts in the book state that Trump wanted to remove his daughter Ivanka and Jared Kushner. his son-in-law from their positions, who were senior White House aides. In his meeting with the chief of staff, the chief advised him to talk to both of them, but Trump never spoke to Ivanka and Kushner, and they both remained part of the White House until the end of Trump's presidency.

Scared of dying from coronavirus

Despite several measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the US, Trump's position at the White House was declining due to the virus. He later tested positive for Covid.

The book stated that Trump was scared of dying from Covid. He wrote that he asked his staff to take off their masks and advised New York's governor to not mention this on television.

"Go wild, do anything" to overturn the 2020 election.

It was anticipated by many that Trump would lose his presidency to Joe Biden, which he did, but Trump asked the New York City mayor and his attorney to take charge of his campaign and go wild and do anything to gather people in his favour ahead of the elections, BBC reported.

Flushed documents in 'toilet'

Haberman's book states that White House staff discovered that the toilet was clogged with some documents believed to have been flushed by Trump when he was in office.

It was also found that Trump tore documents related to the Presidential Records Act.

The former president is already under investigation by the Department of Justice for keeping a few government records at his residence even after leaving office.

Trump refused to release his tax returns

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump refused to release his tax returns to his press secretary and his campaign manager. When questioned about this, Trump said that his taxes are always under investigation and that he will release his tax returns once they are not under audit, indicating that his taxes will never be out of the audit.

