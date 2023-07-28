Watch | Gilgo Beach murders: Rex Heuermann’s wife screams at reporters after returning to Long Island home

The estranged wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann returned to their home in Long Island, United States, on Thursday (July 27) where she was seen yelling at the reporters as her son appeared to cry, according to media reports.

What happened?

The video shows Asa Ellerup, who had filed for a divorce against the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Hueermann, was reportedly seen at the couple’s Massapequa Park home on Thursday morning, reported the New York Post.

This comes as several curious visitors flocked to the property at First Avenue in Massapequa in the past couple of days including swarming of reporters and gawkers around the place has raised concerns amongst Rex’s neighbours.

In the video, Ellerup could be heard yelling at a reporter from the front yard of the house, “Don’t talk to me,” where another person, who is reported to be her son, was also sitting. “Wanna take pictures? Go ahead … Don’t talk to me.” Subsequently, she sat down and began petting the dog, before flipping off the reporters.



Content warning: The video contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised. WION is not responsible for the content of the video.

What was Ellerup doing at the Long Island home?

According to a report by the New York Post, her two children, 26-year-old Victoria Heuermann and 33-year-old, Christopher Sheridan were also present, during the visit on Thursday. The alleged murderer’s wife was said to have been escorted by a man believed to be a detective.

The property was handed back over to the family after a large-scale police search, which lasted over 10 days, ended. Rex lived in the house with his wife and children for 30 years. He reportedly purchased the property in 1994 for $170,000.

Nassau County Police Detective Richard LeBrun said they will monitor the house via 24-hour video surveillance. Furthermore, the police stationed around the house will keep the people away, it was reported on Thursday.

According to reports, Rex is currently placed on a suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. He was arrested in connection to the Gilgo Four, referring to the four women found dead in 2010.



(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE