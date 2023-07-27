Gilgo Beach Murders: Long Island town to buy suspect Rex Heuermann's house as gawkers crowd area

A town in Long Island reportedly wants to buy the house of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Hueermann. In the last few days, several curious visitors have flocked to the property at First Avenue in Massapequa. The swarming of reporters and gawkers around the place has raised concerns amongst Rex's neighbours.

According to Mayor Daniel Pearl, the neighbours are worried about their quality of life, safety and property. He told New York Post that his village government was working towards buying the house. However, he did not clarify the town's intention behind buying the property. He said the sale was 'too far in the future' to plan the potential use of the house. There are chances that authorities will destroy the house. "Legally, we're getting everything lined up so the village is prepared to move forward when the time comes," he said.

Rex lived at the house with his wife and children for 30 years. He reportedly purchased the property in 1994 for $170,000.

Daniel believes it would be better if a private buyer purchased the property. "The village isn't interested in owning private homes, but it is an option. Potentially, we could work with a developer," he stated. He expressed the town's concern about people crowding around the house and trampling on neighbouring lawns.

The house, built in 1956, is a one-story residence occupying 1,323 square feet of space, with a full basement and one fireplace.

Nassau County Police Detective Richard LeBrun said they will monitor the house via 24-hour video surveillance. Furthermore, the police stationed around the house will keep the people away.

Cops have finished the search of Rex's property. They uncovered a massive walk-in vault with several guns during the investigation. According to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, the 12-day search was 'fruitful.'

Police arrested Rex on Thursday night as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk. He was reticent when arrested, reported NY Post. Rex has been running his company RH Architecture in Midtown for several years.

According to reports, Rex is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. His arrest is connected to the Gilgo Four, referring to the four women found dead in 2010. Their deaths were only a few days away from each other. The four women were Melissa Barthelemy (24), Megan Waterman (22), Amber Lynn (27), and Maureen Brainard-Barnes (25).

