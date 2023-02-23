US student visa applications to open 365 days before start of academic programme

The Indian students looking to apply for higher studies in the United States will now be able to apply for their visa up to one year or 365 days before the tentative date of the start of their academic term. Once given the visa, the students will be able to travel to the United States only 30 days before the start of their academic course.

The US state department said that the 'F' and 'M' student visas – for University and for a vocational or related training programme respectively – will now be issued up to 365 days before the start of the I-20 programme. This will give students more time to apply for a US visa. Previously, the visa interviews were allowed to be scheduled only up to 120 days, and I-20 forms up to six months before the tentative start of an academic programme.

Why change of rules?

This is because the wait time for visa processing for prospective students is up to over two years.

Over the past few months, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced multiple steps to ease the processing and reducing the wait time, including special interview slots, interview waivers for some applicants and a plan to allow domestic stamping of H-1B renewals.

What determines the eligibility for an F or M visa?

The choice of one's course of study and the type of school determines whether an applicant needs an F visa or an M visa. The F category visa is given to the applicants prospectively attending University or college, high school, private elementary school, seminary, conservatory and another academic institution including a language training programme. Individuals planning to attend a vocation or other recognised non-academic institution other than a language programme are eligible to apply for an M visa. One can apply for these visa categories after receiving the acceptance letter from a US-based institution concerned. Both the visas can allow a stay of up to 60 months in the United States.

