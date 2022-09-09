US issues over 82,000 student VISAs; Indians comprise 20% of all international students in US

As on date, the US Mission in India has issued the highest-ever number of student VISAs. The US Embassy in New Delhi and four Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai prioritised the processing of 82,000 student visa applications from May to August this year. Notably, Indian students received more VISAs to the US, than students from any other nation.

Also read | Queen Elizabeth II: How unexpected circumstances led to her coronation in 1952

Charge d’Affaires (CDA) Patricia Lacina said, "We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year. This shows that the United States remains for most Indian families the most sought-after country for higher education. It also highlights the important contributions Indian students make to both our countries as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, working collectively to address current and future global challenges.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -

Indian students comprise nearly 20 percent of all international students studying in the United States, with the Open Doors report in 2021 showing there were 167,582 students from India in the 2020-2021 academic year. According to Don Heflin, Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, International student mobility is central to U.S. diplomacy, and nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India.