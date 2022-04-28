US President Joe Biden to meet Indian PM Modi, other Quad leaders in Tokyo in May

US President Joe Biden will be meeting the Quad leaders in Tokyo after travelling to South Korea and Japan for a bilateral visit, the White House in a statement said.

Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled From May 20 to 24, following which he will be meeting other Quad leaders.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Tokyo on May 24 for the Quad visit after concluding his trip to Europe, where he will be meeting the leaders of Germany, Denmark and France from May 2 to May 4.

“This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to US treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“It will build on more than a year of intensive diplomacy with the Indo-Pacific, including the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit on May 12-13 in Washington, DC,” she added.

Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

"The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results,” she said.

Quad or 'Quadrilateral Security Dialogue' is an informal strategic four that comprises four nations - India, United States, Australia and Japan. One of the main objectives of Quad is to work for a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

It is also basically seen as a strategic grouping to reduce Chinese domination.

