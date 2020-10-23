US Elections 2020: Wind energy kills birds, says Donald Trump during presidential debate

US President is known for his unique stance on various issues. Countless of his quotes have caused an outcry as well as have left people in splits. This happened again during the presidential debate between him and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. During the course of the debate, Trump said that wind energy "kills all the birds. Joe Biden gave a chuckle at this bizarre assertion.

Trump said his knew more about wind energy than Joe Biden

"It (wind energy) is very expensive, kills all the birds. It's very intermittent. It has got a lot of problems," said Trump.

He went on to say that the windmills were made in China and Germany and said that the fumes coming out during the manufacturing process "is more than anything we are talking about" with respect to carbon emissions.

"Find me a scientist who says that," Joe Biden said coolly.

Biden underlined that energy sector pertaining to wind and solar were the fastest growing fields that would create new jobs

"He thinks wind causes cancer, windmills," said Biden in an incredulous tone.

Trump is known for his hawkish views on environmental matters. In past, he has even claimed that climate change and global warming was a "hoax".

He defended his decision to take the US out of Paris accords.

"The Paris accords, I took us out because we were going to have to spend trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly," said Trump.

Lashing out at previous administrations, Trump said that they did a great 'disservice' by being part of the treaty and alleged that previous governments were going to take away our businesses.