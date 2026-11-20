The Trump administration approved the sales of roughly 900,000 advanced AI chips manufactured by Nvidia and AMD between December 2025 and May 2026. US licensed H200 sales to Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and other Chinese companies, according to documents released Thursday by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This disclosure comes amid the heightened scrutiny over the chip exports to China, after the departure of the former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

These approvals were made by Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, a subagency of the Commerce Department that enforces and regulates exports. The committee chair, Brian Mast, has "exercised his authorities under the Export Control Reform Act to publicly reveal export control license application information regarding NVIDIA and AMD’s AI chip licenses for the People’s Republic of China”,

Among the total 879,000+ exported chips, 75,000 were for Alibaba, 150,000 were for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD, the department said on Thursday. All of the four companies are listed by the US Department of Defence as “Chinese Military Companies,” according to the documents. The documents also show that Nvidia as well as AMD have sought permission to ship roughly 3.4 million chips during that period. According to CNBC, spokespersons from Nvidia and AMD said their companies were complying with the export control laws that were in effect during that time.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Industry and Security said that the details of the approval of H200 and other comparable chips were shared with Congress. “Licensing decisions are the product of deliberation and consultation among multiple US Government agencies,” the spokesperson said.

While some analysts note that there were some processes in place for the approval of the sale, out of 3.4 million chips, roughly 879,000 were approved. “It doesn’t sound to me like they’re approving everything they got willy-nilly,” Bernstein Senior Analyst Stacy Rasgon told CNBC. Others suggest that China denied import clearance for the US-approved chips and, as a result, a large number of chips- roughly 600,000 Nvidia H200 chips ended up stranded in warehouses in Hong Kong.

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Former US President Joe Biden had imposed export controls on Chinese imports of the Chips, over concerns of them being used in the Chinese military and fears of losing the lead in the AI race. However, US President Donald Trump last December approved the sale of H200 chips to China, rolling back the Biden-era restriction