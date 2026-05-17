/Ukrainian drone hit Russia's rare amphibious aircraft from 1,000 km away, claims Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15 claimed drone attacks by Kyiv destroyed a Russian Be-200PS amphibious aircraft at the Yeysk military airfield. Making the claims Zelensky shared a black and white footage that shows a drone hurtling towards the Russian aircraft parked on a military airfield. While a second drone captures the Russian Be-200PS amphibious aircraft in flames.

According to Zelenskyy the strike was in response to a string of deadly Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine this week.

Drone attacks are a common occurrence between the two countries since the war began but what is interesting to note was the distance the drone covered to strike its target.

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According to the Ukrainian president, the drone traversed a distance of nearly 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) to strike the Russian Be-200PS amphibious aircraft at the Yeysk military airfield.

The loss of the aircraft that cost around $40m (£30m), as reported by the Telegraph is significant for Russia. Since being first flown in 1998 only 20 have reportedly been built so far.

Some of the highlights of the aircraft are: