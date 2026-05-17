/Ukrainian drone hit Russia's rare amphibious aircraft from 1,000 km away, claims Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15 claimed drone attacks by Kyiv destroyed a Russian Be-200PS amphibious aircraft at the Yeysk military airfield. Making the claims Zelensky shared a black and white footage that shows a drone hurtling towards the Russian aircraft parked on a military airfield. While a second drone captures the Russian Be-200PS amphibious aircraft in flames.
According to Zelenskyy the strike was in response to a string of deadly Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine this week.
Drone attacks are a common occurrence between the two countries since the war began but what is interesting to note was the distance the drone covered to strike its target.
ALSO READ: 'Calm before the storm': Trump warns of 'very bad time' for Iran amid reports of Operation Sledgehammer
According to the Ukrainian president, the drone traversed a distance of nearly 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) to strike the Russian Be-200PS amphibious aircraft at the Yeysk military airfield.
The loss of the aircraft that cost around $40m (£30m), as reported by the Telegraph is significant for Russia. Since being first flown in 1998 only 20 have reportedly been built so far.
Trending Stories
Some of the highlights of the aircraft are:
- It is a twin-jet water bomber and is capable of landing and taking off from both conventional runways and water.
- The aircraft's two turbofan engines, can reach speeds of up to 720 km/h, and has a range of around 3,850 kilometers, as reported by various media organisations
- The Be-200 has the capacity to carry 72 passengers
- It can also be used for maritime patrol, cargo transport, and search-and-rescue operations