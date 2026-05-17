/'Calm before the storm': Trump warns of 'very bad time' for Iran amid reports of Operation Sledgehammer

Amid reports suggestion that US may launch renewed strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated graphic of him and a US Navy admiral in front of stormy waters with several ships. The image shows one flying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the text on the image reads as: "It was calm before the storm." Trump also warned Iran once again saying that it will face “very bad time” if a peace agreement is not reached. Earlier, a report suggested that that US officials are planning to launch fresh strikes on Iran under a new name “Operation Sledgehammer.” The administration had announced the end of Operation Epic Fury after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement in early April to continue diplomatic talks.

Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV in a telephone interview, Trump has warned Iran it will face a “very bad time” if a peace agreement is not reached soon. “They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” he added. This comes after US news outlet NBC reported citing two American officials that the US military is considering changing the war's official name to ‘Operation Sledgehammer.’

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Iran-US talks: Rejection vs rejection

The fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US has not been able to materialise into a full-time deal with both sides rejecting each other's proposal. On May 10, Trump said that he did not like Iran's proposal saying it is “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” and “garbage”. Tehran had responded to Washington's 14-point proposal that it had sent in May first week. According to the proposal, Iran would have to agree not to develop a nuclear weapon and stop all uranium enrichment for at least 12 years. It would also be required to hand over its estimated 440kg (970lb) stock of uranium enriched to 60 percent. In return, the US would gradually lift sanctions, release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and halt its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

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