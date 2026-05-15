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Trump says retrieving Iran’s enriched uranium is ‘more PR than necessity’

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: May 15, 2026, 19:38 IST | Updated: May 15, 2026, 19:38 IST
Trump says retrieving Iran’s enriched uranium is ‘more PR than necessity’

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before his departure from Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing on May 15, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump said retrieving Iran’s enriched uranium is largely a “public relations” objective, claiming the US already has constant surveillance over Iranian nuclear sites. Trump also discussed the Strait of Hormuz crisis during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the US objective of securing the enriched Uranium from Iran is a public relations exercise, while playing down the necessity of retrieving the material. While he reiterated his commitment to remove enriched uranium from Iran. During a televised interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump said that recovering the material is unnecessary because the US maintains round-the-clock military surveillance over the sites.

“We have nine cameras on that site, on those three sites, 24 hours a day,” Trump said. “We know exactly what’s happening. Nobody’s even gotten close to it. But he said he wants to get the material out of the country, “I just feel better if I got it, actually,” Trump said. “But it’s, I think it’s more for public relations than it is for anything else.” He specifically noted it as an objective after Israel demanded it as a critical goal. The highly enriched Uranium is currently believed to be buried under the rubble of the Iranian nuclear sites, following the previous US-Israeli military strikes. He also raised the prospect of bombing the site again to make it inaccessible.

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Trump detailed the ongoing back and forth in the negotiations, saying that Iranian leadership at first agreed to hand over the material, and then backtracked from the decision. “They agreed to it, but then they take it back, and they agree,” said Trump.

US President Donald Trump and his entourage were in China for a meeting with President Xi Jinping. The conversation mentioned the West Asia war and the Hormuz crisis. Trump said that China had agreed to the establishment of free flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz without any sort of toll, and agreed that Tehran shouldn’t have a nuclear weapon. Beijing didn't make any specific public remark about the matter.

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Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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