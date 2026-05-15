/Iran says Pakistan mediation with US not failed yet; Lavrov backs India’s bigger role

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abas Araghchi said in New Delhi that Pakistan's mediation of the US-Iran negotiations has not failed yet. Speaking in New Delhi during the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Araghchi said, Iran has ‘no trust’ in America as the US has given it no reason to trust Iran. Whereas America has every reason to trust the US. He also welcomed any constructive role played by India to resolve West Asia crisis.

The mediation process by Pakistan has not failed yet, but it is on a very difficult course, mostly because of the Americans' behaviour and the mistrust which exists between us," said Araghchi. He said that there is no military solution to issues involving Iran and stressed that dialogue remains the only way forward. He expressed interest in the mediation by China.

“China has been helpful in the past in the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. We have very good relations with China. We are strategic partners to each other. We know that the Chinese have good intentions,” said Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi.

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Lavrov backs India for a bigger role in mediation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said that India could serve as a potential long-term mediator in the West Asia conflict to help resolve the conflict involving Iran, the United States and the Arab nations. Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, Lavorv commended Indian historical "diplomatic experience and international standing". He addressed Pakistan's role in mediating short-term dialogue, but emphasised India could play a long-term role.

“Pakistan is helping establish dialogues between the US and Iran to resolve urgent problems. If they seek a long-term mediator between Iran and its Arab friends, this role could be played by India, considering its vast diplomatic experience,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a press briefing when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a tour to the UAE. Lavrov noted that India, as BRICS President and as a major consumer of energy, is directly invested in the region's stability and can facilitate a dialogue.

“India, the BRICS president, is directly interested in receiving oil from this region. Why won't they offer their services, including as a country that is currently presiding over BRICS, so they could invite Iran, the United Arab Emirates, to start with, to have a conversation with each other to agree on how they can avoid any hostilities between the two countries?” said Lavrov, hinting that some nations are perpetually trying to instil conflict between the two nations. "And I believe that this hostility, this aggression against Iran, was motivated, among other things, to antagonise Iran and its Arab neighbours,” he said. “We need to understand the root causes of every conflict; here, it is unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel.”